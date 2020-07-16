TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The embattled former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, has declared that Nigerians will hear more revelations about the activities in the commission.

Nunieh also stated that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio cannot kill her.

She made the statements yesterday, when she granted an interview to journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had earlier in the day, rescued her from Police siege at her residence in the state capital.

The former NDDC managing director told newsmen that he was safe at the Government House, alleging that Akpobio tried to use security operatives to stop her from giving her submission before the House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC.

She stated “I was supposed to be going today to Abuja to make my submission before the House of Representatives Committee. I’m sure it’s about that.

“Meanwhile, the man that harassed me is at home. The man who stole the money is at home. The man who stole government funds is at home. The man who took government money is at home. The man who said I should go and take an oath is at home.

“It is a criminal offence. It is a life imprisonment to take an oath, to even offer me an oath is liable. So, I am here (at Government House)”, Nunieh expressed.

She continued: “I feel very safe in Government House. I am safe here. Akpabio can’t kill me. Definitely, he can’t. I am not from Uyo. He can’t kill me. And why do people think he has monopoly of violence”?

Nunieh expressed optimism that the House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC would give her another opportunity to appear and make her submissions.

“I think he (Akpabio) wanted to stop me from giving my submissions today. He succeeded, but I am sure the House of Representatives will give me another day and Nigerians will hear more. I had stopped talking. I just wanted to make my submissions and go away”, she stated.