Tony John, Port Harcourt

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said it has uncovered plot by some faceless individuals and groups meant to sweep out the Prof. Nelson Brambaifa-led Board of the commission. The Commission, in a statement issued yesterday, by the media aide to the acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Tamuno Ijaopo, noted sinister moves by desperate individuals to criminalise the current interim management board led by the MD/CEO Prof. Brambaifa have been uncovered. Ijaopo noted that, in the 18 years history of the commission, never has there been a board or management of the NDDC that was not given blanket judgments of impropriety.

He stated: “The attention of the acting Managing Director of NDDC has been drawn to some cheap documents circulated mainly on social media and a tiny section of the traditional media bordering on investigations by the EFCC over dishonesty on the part of the NDDC management in the conduct of the Commission’s business.

“We are also aware of sinister plots by very desperate individuals and their collaborators within and outside the commission to criminalize the current Interim Management Board led by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, to get the present board out because the old perfidious style of handling contract payments denies them continuous corrupt enrichment”.

According to him, the intent of the individuals behind the campaigns against the interim board is to ridicule the personality of the acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDDC and cause distraction.

“The intent and purpose of the ongoing hideous campaigns is to thoroughly ridicule the image of Prof. Brambaifa in order to stop him at all cost from continuing delivering on the core mandate for which the commission was originally set up.

“Sponsored protests, attacks and insidious publications all carefully choreographed to distract and bully the current board will certainly fall like a pack of cards.

“Ordinarily, internal and external audit of the activities of the Commission should not raise cacophonic hoopla as the most vital ingredient for effective service delivery remains accountability and transparency.

“However, facts and figures, we believe, should be sacred, thus, the need to verify rumours and untruth before they are promoted over and above the truth.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa operates an open-door policy and the people of the Niger Delta region are proud of the achievements of the board under his watch since it was inaugurated some five months ago.

“In the light of the above, therefore, the Prof. Brambaifa-led NDDC shall remain resolutely focused as to work for the people of the Niger Delta and assist our dear President Muhammadu Buhari achieve his goal of a peaceful and stable Niger Delta”, he declared.