From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has given the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, a 48-hour ultimatum to substantiate his allegations that members of the National Assembly are major beneficiaries of contracts in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, gave the ultimatum at Tuesday’s plenary, while ruling on a matter of privilege raised by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

Elumelu had told the House that he has been inundated with calls from his constituents, following allegations by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs that members of the federal legislature are major beneficiaries of contracts in the NDDC.

Akpabio, while speaking at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on NDDC, on Monday, had said that majority of the contracts in the interventionist agency are handled by members of the National Assembly.

However, Gbajabiamila directed the clerk of the House, Patrick Giwa, to write the Minister giving him 48 hours to publish the names of members of the ninth assembly who were given contracts in the NDDC, the contracts they were given, the names of the companies through which the contracts were obtained among others.

He said if Akpabio fails to comply, the House will bring the full weight of the law to bear on him.