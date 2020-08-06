Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the House of Representatives has called for an independent investigative panel, consisting of judges, to probe the allegations leveled against members of the National Assembly by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The leader of the PDP caucus, Kingsley Chinda, in a letter to the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said it is only an independent probe panel will come up with a credible findings on the allegations.

Akpabio while speaking at an investigative hearing organised by the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on alleged financial malfeasance in the commission, had accused members of the National Assembly of being major beneficiaries of contracts in the interventionist agency.

In his reaction, Gbajabiamila gave the minister a 48-hour ultimatum to name members of the ninth House, who allegedly benefited from NDDC contracts or face legal action.

However, Chinda in the letter titled “Halt the slide: An open letter to Rt Hon Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives”, said the credibility of the House under Gbajabiamila has “slide to a new low.”

The letter obtained by Daily Sun, on Thursday read in part : “Recall that videos which went viral in the social media showed the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio making allegations against some members of the National Assembly. Recall too that the minister was stopped by some committee members who were heard saying, ‘its okay, its okay. Off your mic’, and ‘in your interest’; and thus setting off widespread jocular and caricature performances among citizens in the public spaces of our country and indeed globally. If anything undermines the sense of selfworth of members of the House, this is it…”

“However, events following the accusations have created as serious cause for concern and we are worried that after the minister responded to your 48-hour ultimatum, you only read part and not the entire content of his letter to the House. The version of the letter published in the social media was much longer; and it specifically mentioned names including some members of the National Assembly. The letter does not exonerate all members of the House as we were told. In facr, it directly mentioned some members in different conflicting and problematic situations with the NDDC…These allegations are damning in the main and should not be swept under the carpet.”

When contacted Gbajabiamila, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said, “the office of the speaker is not in receipt of any of such letter from the official PDP or Minority Caucus leadership of the House led by Rep. Ndudi Elumelu. As soon as we get such communication duly signed by all PDP members in the House, the Speaker will attend to it.”