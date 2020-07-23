Ndubuisi Orji

The House of Representatives has said it will sue the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs , Godswill Akpabio for perjury.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced this at Thursday’s plenary, said he has instructed the clerk of the House, Patrick Giwa, to engage lawyers to initiate perjury proceeding against Akpabio.

The Minister, while speaking at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), had alleged that members of the National Assembly are the major beneficiaries of contracts in the commission.

However, Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, gave Akpabio 48 hours to publish the details of members of the ninth assembly, who are handling contracts in NDDC.

The speaker said with the inability of Akpabio to substantiate his allegations, the House will institute legal actions him.

