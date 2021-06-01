From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The letter written by ex –leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta(MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio over the need to constitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) has continue to generate ripples.

Tompolo in the letter had noted in his letter that the continue running of the NDDC by a sole administrator is undemocratic and anti-development.

He warned that if the right thing is not done within seven days, the suspended protest of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) would be child’s play compared to the imminent awakened rage of the Niger Delta people.

Tompolo’s action has been supported by the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Figthers(SEFF),which has expressed readiness to join forces with others to cripple Nigeria’s economy at the expiration of the seven days ultimatum.

SEFF in a statement issued by its commanding officer, Major General AGADAGBA 1 OBUS also known as Thunder, warned that the Nembe Bonny creek Crude pipeline will not be excluded from the combined and coordinated operation, code named #Shutdown oil flow stations & pipelines for NDDC board inauguration#.

SEEF also listed the Escravos-Warri to Kaduna NNPC major delivery crude line, the Escravos- Lagos Atlas Cove delivery line,the Trans Escravos Warri Kaduna gas line that supply electricity to Abuja, the Trans Forcados 48- inches terminal underwater Shell/NNPC crude delivery pipeline and the Chevron RMP24 Clough creek line as facilities to be attacked.

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, (MOSIEND), in a statement issued to newsmen by its national spokesman, Mr Charles Omusuku, explained that the group is already mobilizing its membership across the region in readiness if the President fails to constitute the substantive board.

Omusuku said both Akpabio and the Sole Administrator of the NDDC, Barr. Akwa Effiong Okon, have abandoned the ideals and visions that led to the creation of the NDDC, the defunct OMPADEC and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs because they were not part of the genuine Niger Delta struggle which was informed by great selflessness and personal sacrifice.

Meanwhile the NDDC through the Special Assistant to the sole administrator on Youths and Sports, Mr Udengs Eradiri has appealed for calm.

Eradiri a former secretary-general and president of the IYC said the forensic audit is an exercise that cannot be toyed with given its crucial role to the repositioning of the NDDC.

Eradiri speaking on Arise TV Morning Show monitored in Yenagoa disclosed that a meeting is being arranged between the leadership of the IYC and the Ijaw National Congress (INC) to chart a way forward.

He said contrary to reports , the management of NDDC have the interest of the region at heart and is poised to enthrone a regime of transparency in the operations of the NDDC after the forensic audit.