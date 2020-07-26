Ben Dunno, Warri

Scores of Niger Delta youths have urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure the political leaders, elders, officials of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and National Assembly members indicted in series of corrupt practices in the commission were made to face justice.

The youths who staged a peaceful protest along the major NPA expressway by the Effurun Roundabout in Uvwie Uvwie Local Government area, yesterday, said they could no longer be docile while some greedy and self-seeking leaders continue to loot their commonwealth and heritage.

Speaking on behalf of the youth bodies that cut across Ijaw, Urhobo, Itsekiri, Isoko, and Anioma ethnic nationalities under the auspices of Concerned Niger Delta Youths, its Coordinator, Comrade Israel Joe, said there could never be a better time to tackle the decades of corruption in NDDC than this critical moment.