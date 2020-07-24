HENRY AKUBUIRO

Multiple award-winning US based Nigerian poet and revered Graham Porter

professor, Tanure Ojaide, who teaches at the University of North Carolina at

Charlotte, has condemned the 40 billion naira NDDC scam currently rocking the

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ojaide, Nigeria’s highest ranking literary scholar in the US, lamented in a

statement today, “As one born and raised in the Niger Delta and in my writings

advocated the welfare of the people and the restoration of the degraded

environment, I am shocked, ashamed, and enraged by the atrocities and corruption

in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) being reported.”

The renowned writer, said the betrayal of those appointed to deploy part of what

the Federal Government gives back to the region for development of their

exploited and environmentally damaged area was not only reprehensible but

heinous.

“The corruption seething in the NDDC is lethal and has reduced this region that

produces about 90% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings in oil and gas to one

of the poorest areas in the entire world. Now, we the people of the Niger Delta,

cannot blame the collusion of the Federal Government and the multinational

companies for all of our development problems. We have to blame ourselves.

“The same Niger Deltans meant to administer the development of their region have

frittered away the huge resources available. The rage cannot go until something is

done. Let this issue not end with the testimonies of Senator Godswill Akpabio

(Minister of Niger Delta Affairs), Dr. Joi Nunieh and Professor Kemebradikumo

Pondei (the former and current Interim Managing Directors), ‘the forensic

auditors,’ and others.

“Senators and other politicians have secured humongous payments for contracts

which they did not carry out. Those who earn monthly salaries and allowances in

the Commission gave themselves a ‘palliative package’. The extent of the rot is

still unfolding and more iniquities will inevitably be exposed. This is shameful and

measures must be taken for redemption of the NDDC and the region.”

Ojaide is miffed at the silence and conspiracy of Niger Delta youths, regretting that

the youths “who have been the vanguard of resource control should come out in

protests to be counted against the thieves of the funds meant to develop and

transform their region.”

He also called on civil society, Niger Delta and academics, writers, opinion

leaders, among others, to stand up and be counted in this rage and the restoration of

what has been looted from the populace. “The same goes for all owners of the

land—traders, artisans, unemployed youths, etc. Their patrimony is being stolen

before their very eyes by their kith and kin,” he added.

The scholar is also disenchanted with the seemingly conspiracy of silence by the

region’s six governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives,

hence he asked, “Are they part of the problem that none seems to have come out to

condemn in categorical terms the seething corruption?”

He, therefore, demands, “That the Federal Government should set up a committee

of experts, technocrats, and representatives of the Niger Delta people and not the

bureaucratic ‘forensic audit’ panel, give it a maximum of three months to establish

the contracts given and supposed to have been executed and check whether or not

they were really carried out. That investigative committee should establish what

each culprit has stolen or stashed away and publish the report for Niger Deltans

and Nigerians to see.

“All monies stolen should be returned within a short time or the persons remain in

jail for the rest of their lives. The NDDC should be reorganised with checks and

balances to operate in a more transparent way so that the people and the state

governments are aware of what the budget is and what programmes the money is

spent on as well as follow through with their successful execution.”

He would like the National Assembly to know that the issue at stake was a

Nigerian problem, “As such the National Assembly and pertinent institutions in the

criminal justice community should strengthen and broaden the laws that deal with

what is essentially economic treason,” he said, just as he supported Comrade

Joseph Evah’s call for the NDDC to be moved from the Ministry of Niger Delta to the Presidency.