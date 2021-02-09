The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday called for collaboration with the U.S Government to produce a revised regional development master plan for the region.

NDDC’s Interim Administrator, Mr. Effiong Akwa told a delegation from the United States Consulate in Lagos, who visited NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, that the regional master plan which had a lifespan of 15 years expired in 2020 and as such needed to be reviewed.

He also appealed for the support of the US Consulate in Nigeria in ensuring that US oil and gas companies remitted payments due to NDDC promptly as stipulated by law.

“We appeal to the U.S for a partnership to produce another master plan that will be tailored to address the needs of Niger Delta people and American citizens in the region. The Niger Delta as an oil-rich region, should be looking beyond its oil wealth, as the region has great potential in agriculture. Our people are predominantly fishermen and farmers as agriculture is the strength of the region. So, we can feed the world in collaboration with America,” Akwa said in a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede..

Akwa also urged the U.S government to open an office in Port Harcourt to reduce cost and stress of travelling to Lagos to transact business with its consulate in Lagos. The NDDC boss further sought the support of the US government in its postgraduate foreign scholarship programme for students.