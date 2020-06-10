Fred Itua, Abuja

As letter purportedly written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, asking for a probe and arrest of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on alleged financial impropriety at the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC), has been denied. The Clerk, Ayewoh, said he has no knowledge of the origin of the letter.

Ayewoh, in a personally signed statement dated Tuesday, June 9th, and made available to newsmen Wednesday, said neither the letter nor the letter head used for it is genuine.

According to him, aside the letter fraudulently made to look like one emanating from his office, the wordings, style and syntax used in the letter are clearly different from their in-house style.

‘The style, syntax and word fonts employed by the mischief maker(s) in their correspondence varies from our in-house standard,’ he said.

He said he aligned with all the rebuttals that had been made on the fake letter by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, as well as call on security agencies to unveil the identity of the mischief makers behind the letter.

The letter titled “Urgent Press Release”, reads:

‘My attention has been drawn to a forged letter dated 7th May, 2020, purported to emanate from my office, addressed to the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

‘The letter fraudulently indicates that His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Senate had directed the Clerk of the Senate to petition the Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and one Mr. Scott Ikott Tommey on allegations bordering on alleged corruption at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

‘The Office of the Deputy President of the Senate, has already responded to the false publication and fraudulent petition. I completely agree with the submission of the Deputy President of the Senate that the publication is “false, fake, malicious, mischievous and vexatious.’

In addition, the general public and all concerned are hereby invited to note that at no time did the Deputy Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege, request me to forward any petition to any Agency of government.

‘At no time did the Office of the Clerk, Senate issue or caused to be issued, a petition seeking the monitoring and investigation of the Hon Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, or any person for that matter.

‘That the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has channels for addressing public petitions. In this instant case, no petition on the subject matter is before the Senate and therefore, no Resolution could have been taken in this regard.

‘That the letterhead used by the mischief maker(s) is different from the one in use in my Office as the reference number NASS/CS/99/R/21/19 on the forged letter is not an aspect of our filing index; and the style, syntax and word fonts employed by the mischief maker(s) in their correspondence varies from our in-house standard.

‘Accordingly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the general public are hereby advised to disregard this discredited petition. In addition, Security Agencies are enjoined to investigate the source of this forgery.’