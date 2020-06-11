Fred Itua, Abuja

Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, has denied being the author of a letter purportedly written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) asking for the probe and arrest of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio on alleged financial impropriety at the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC).

Ayewoh in a statement, yesterday, said he had no knowledge of the origin of the letter and that neither the letter nor the letter-head used for the letter were genuine.

He said aside the letter fraudulently made to look like one emanating from his office, the wordings, style and syntax used in the letter, were clearly different from the in- house style of the senate.

“The style, syntax and word fonts employed by the mischief maker(s) in their correspondence varies from our in-house standard,” he said.

He said he aligned with all rebuttals made on the fake letter by Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, even as he called on security agencies to unveil the identity of those behind the letter The letter titled ‘Urgent Press Release’ read: “My attention has been drawn to a forged letter dated May 7, purported to emanate from my office, addressed to the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The letter fraudulently indicates that the Deputy President of the Senate had directed the Clerk of the Senate to petition the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and one Mr. Scott Ikott Tommey on allegations bordering on corruption at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).