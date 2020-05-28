Lukman Olabiyi

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been shut down for two weeks.

Apart from shutting down, the management of the commission has also ordered it staffs to go into self-isolation for two weeks pending further directive.

This development was disclosed in an Internal Memo issued on Thursday, May 28th, signed by Mr Silas Ayanwu, for management of the commission and sent to all Directors, Heads of Departments/Unit and the entire staffs.

The internal memo read:

‘I am directed to inform all staff that management has approved that the Commission be shut down for two weeks from today May 28, 2020.

‘Consequently , all activities in the Commission including ongoing matters are hereby shut down for the time being.

“Members of staffs are to ensure that all electrical appliances In their offices are switched off before leaving the premises.

‘The Head Security is by this memo directed to work out modalities to ensure the safety and security of the Commission while Director Administration is requested to fumigate and decontaminate the entire offices and premises in the Headquarters during the period.

“Meanwhile staff are enjoined to go into seIt-isolation for two weeks as they await further directive from Management.’