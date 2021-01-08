From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has said the recent change of guards in the administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was not an official appointment by the Federal Government.

Akpabio, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Director, Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, said the takeover by a sole administrator was necessitated by a court injunction issued by Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Speaking during an interactive session with representatives of the Forensic Auditing Team who were in his office in Abuja to submit the progress report of the ongoing forensic audit of the NDDC, Akpabio disclosed that the leadership of the Commission under Mr. Effiong Akwa, was not permanent and would only last the duration of the forensic audit after which a board would be inaugurated.