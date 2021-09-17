South-South Elders Progressive Forum (SSEPF) has declared member representing Ekeremor Constituency 2 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Wilson Dauyegha, an enemy of the Niger Delta.

The elders said recent comments by the lawmaker urging President Muhammadu Buhari not to inaugurate a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) until investigative and prosecutorial processes had been taken, was against the popular wish of the Niger Delta people.

A statement jointly signed by the group’s chairman, Dr. Promise Okpolo and Coordinator, Community Relations, Chief Anderson Etiewo, said deafening calls for the inauguration of a new board for the interventionist agency were germane and patriotic.

The said Dauyegha’s comments with regards to the inauguration of a substantive board for the NDDC was clearly an act of sabotage as it was antithetical to the popular desire of his constituents and the generality of the Niger Delta people.

SSEPF, whose membership comprises elders cutting across states in the Niger Delta region, contended that the NDDC Establishment Act, has no provision for an interim contraption in the running of its affairs.

“That is why we are shocked and deeply concerned on the path chosen by Wilson Dauyegha, a lawmaker and deputy minority leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly who is expected to uphold the tenets of the rule of law but has decided to act in breach.

“His dismissal of calls by the highly revered leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and other critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region for Mr. President to immediately constitute a substantive board for the NDDC after the forensic audit as too sudden and do not speak the real intentions of the people of the Niger Delta, portrays a sinister motive.

“In the circumstances, we urge his constituents to immediately commence the process of recalling him from the Bayelsa State House of Assembly since he has demonstrated a blurred vision that is contrary to their common interest and the Niger Delta people.

“We also use this opportunity to urge President Muhammadu Buhari to act in line with statutory provisions and the common wish of the Niger Delta people by inaugurating a substantive Board for the NDDC without further delay.”

