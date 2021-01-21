South South Peoples Conference (SSOPEC) has called for calm over the appointment of an interim management for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The organisation, in a statement by its Chairman, Sotonye Amakiri and Secretary, Eugene Nwala, lamented that each time an interim manager was appointed for the NDDC, it had brought avoidable bickering and mudslinging in the Niger Delta.

It also alleged that groups and persons in the ruling government, at the centre, have often used the NDDC to protect their pecuniary interest. It however, urged stakeholders in the zone to support Effiong Akwa, the new interim administrator, to ensure the completion of the forensic audit during his reign.

The group said in separate position papers it had made it clear to the Federal Government that interim appointments would always generates negative impact on the NDDC.

“SSOPEC with hindsight has viewed the situation and therefore appeal to the people of the South South to sheathe their swords so that the sole administrator can peacefully complete his short tenure.”

It urge the sole administrator to ensure the forensic audit is properly completed during his tenure to justify the interim arrangement.

“To the ethnic nationalities of the South South, we advise that efforts should be geared towards closing relationship gaps for the common good of our people,” SSOPEC said in the statement.