South South People’s Conference (SSOPEC) has lauded the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) till December 31 for the effective reform of the agency.

SSOPEC Chairman, Sotonye Amakiri, in a statement, yesterday, said the organisation was behind the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the ongoing forensic audit on the NDDC.

The organisation expressed concern with allegations of large scale fraud in the NDDC, saying it was important that the minister and IMC are given the support to clean up the agency.

“We call on Mr. President to give Akpabio enough back up to fight the anti-corruption war in the NDDC and bring all culprits to book so that fraudulent activities at the commission would be reduced to the to minimal.

“We also call President Buhari not to believe all the blackmail going on in social media or print media against the minister and IMC.

“SSOPEC thanks the NDDC and South South governors on the way they are fighting COVID-19 and call for more palliatives for the downtrodden,”Amakiri said.

SSOPEC is social cultural group and also plays advocacy role in the development of the South South. It was one of the frontline organisations that agitated for the establishment of the NDDC.