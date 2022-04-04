The South-South Women Political Front (SSWPF) has described the threat to issue a warrant of arrest on Senator Godswill Akpabio as a ploy to coerce the Niger Delta Affairs Minister and the Federal Government into accepting to pay for inflated, bogus and fictitious projects in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under previous administerations.

It flayed political detractors for throwing sand in the gears of the current administration to transform the region, making misleading statements and orchestrating a campaign of calumny against Akpabio, with a view to impugning his integrity.

Spokesperson for the group, Dr. Doris Ogba, in a statement in Asaba, said those after Akpabio were out to stifle ongoing transformation projects by the NDDC in the region.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“This is a threatening measure designed to retard the progress of the region, strip the NDDC of the transparency qualities it had developed in the last two years and return it to its most corrupt days,” the group said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The women described Akpabio as a transformational figure, towering statesman and visionary hero, and commended him for initiating programmes and projects that have directly benefited people in various areas such as security, health, education, roads, housing, electrification, transportation, agriculture and tourism. While applauding him for redirecting the region on to the path of development, it lauded stakeholders for joining hands with him to lift the region high.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio is a thoughtful, decent and progressive fellow. His humility is boundless. The Wailing Women of the Niger Delta, The Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiative (TIFPI) and others are spoilers.”