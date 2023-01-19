Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has stressed the importance of partnerships in initiating and executing legacy projects in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during the inauguration of a committee on Public, Private Partnership (PPP) in Port Harcourt, the NDDC boss charged the committee to explore sustainable relationships which will impact positively on the people of the region.

Ogbuku said the commission was interested in using partnerships to drive its vision of fast-tracking the development of the Niger Delta region, noting that PPP Committee was expected to review all the Commission’s existing partnerships as well as explore new partnerships that will result in enduring regional projects.

NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, re-stated the need for collaboration with key partners to ensure that the commission was fully equipped to make a difference in the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region.

“We are charting a new trajectory that will emphasise partnerships,” he said.

Presenting the committee members for inauguration, NDDC Director, Legal Services, Dr. Steve Ighomuaye, listed their terms of reference to include identifying, processing and securing partnerships for development for the commission in line with the NDDC Establishment Act.

The Committee was also expected to “identify, pursue and secure alternative sources of funding for the Commission’s projects and programmes and to draw up and adopt projects and programmes funding templates.”

Ighomuaye said the 12- member committee will be supervised by both the NDDC Executive Director Finance and Administration, Maj-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd) and Executive Director, Projects, Ogunmola.

Responding on behalf of the NDDC PPP Committee, the Chairman and Director, NDDC Delta State Office, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua thanked the NDDC Managing Director for the onerous task given to the Committee and pledged that the they will not fail the Commission.