JOE EFFIONG, UYO
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been challenged to prioritize key sectors that would have a huge impact on the standard of living of the people of the Niger Delta.
Such areas include infrastructure, education, health and agriculture, even as it has been told to pay particular attention to the security of lives and property and the protection of the poor and weak in the society.
In a communique issues at the end of its 4-day board/management retreat at Ibom Icon and Golf Resorts, Uyo, as made available to Daily Sun on Tuesday, the commission was also told to improve its youths and women empowerment programmes, as well as consider implementing legacy projects that have the potentialities to benefit the people of the region, reduce poverty and improve the conditions of living of the people.
In its determination to take the region to greater heights, the NDDC was also tasked to engage in public private partnership arrangements with State Governments, International Oil Companies (IOCs) as well as International Donor Agencies
with a view to executing mega projects for the region.
“The Presidency should initiate the process of amending the NDDC (Establishment etc) Act 2000 to bring it in line with current challenges and realities; the Niger Delta regional Masterplan should be revisited and reviewed having expired in 2020, to provide sustainable focus for the region.
“There should be a clear definition of roles and responsibilities according to the Establishment Act of both the Ministry and the Commission.. There should be effective, strategic, timely communication and feedback between the Ministry and the Board.”
:The retreat according to the communique, said there should be due adherence to all extant Rules and Regulations, especially the NDDC Act and other Government Circulars as applicable to MDAs.
It also said that there should be continuous orientation and training on standards, procedure and guidelines regulating the relationship between Ministries and statutory Boards.
” Statutory thresholds and due process requirements regarding Procurement processes should be strictly complied with, to ensure improvement in the Commission’s procurement process.
” Board, Management and Ministry relationship requires effective and intentional stakeholder engagement to eliminate suspicion and grey areas; that proper NEEDS assessment should be carried out through consultation with relevant stakeholders to reflect the real and actual needs of the communities.”
The retreat asked the board to prioritize transparency and accountability
in the activities of the Commission by publishing regular reports on the Commission’s activities as well as being open to public scrutiny.
“There is a need for strategic stakeholder Management, effective communication and Conflict Management Plan respectively to facilitate the required stakeholder collaboration and synergy imperative for sustainable development of the region.
“There is a need for a well-articulated actionable Strategic Plan aimed at moving the NDDC forward in pursuit of its mandate. The Commission should ensure the establishment and empowerment of a healthy and robust Risk Management Unit, which would provide Management with an impartial and unbiased picture of the Commission’s state of affairs at all times.
“The NDDC should put in place a system that ensures that statutory revenues due to the NDDC in accordance with the Act are collected.
“The NDDC needs to strengthen monitoring and evaluation of its projects to ensure programme effectiveness.” The communique said.
