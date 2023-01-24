JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been challenged to prioritize key sectors that would have a huge impact on the standard of living of the people of the Niger Delta.

Such areas include infrastructure, education, health and agriculture, even as it has been told to pay particular attention to the security of lives and property and the protection of the poor and weak in the society.

In a communique issues at the end of its 4-day board/management retreat at Ibom Icon and Golf Resorts, Uyo, as made available to Daily Sun on Tuesday, the commission was also told to improve its youths and women empowerment programmes, as well as consider implementing legacy projects that have the potentialities to benefit the people of the region, reduce poverty and improve the conditions of living of the people.

In its determination to take the region to greater heights, the NDDC was also tasked to engage in public private partnership arrangements with State Governments, International Oil Companies (IOCs) as well as International Donor Agencies with a view to executing mega projects for the region.

“The Presidency should initiate the process of amending the NDDC (Establishment etc) Act 2000 to bring it in line with current challenges and realities; the Niger Delta regional Masterplan should be revisited and reviewed having expired in 2020, to provide sustainable focus for the region.