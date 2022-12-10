From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has issued a stern warning to youths in the region to desist from drug abuse and cultism, describing them as twin evils that can destroy their future.

The commission, which took its campaign against cultism and drug abuse to Rivers State, on Friday, said youths in the Niger Delta must be stopped from engaging in social vices to enable them harness their potential, contribute their quota in development and sustain the peace in the region.

Speaking at the event in Port Harcourt, the state capital, the acting Managing Director, NDDC, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, warned the youths to resist peer pressure and bad associations capable of luring them into abuse of substances and cultism.

Audu-Ohwavborua, who was represented by Wej Alazigha, NDDC Director, Human Resources, also appealed to parents to monitor the activities, movements of their children and the kind of company they keep.

He said: “Drug abuse is a common phenomenon and Niger Delta is not exempted. Youths often take drugs because they may have seen family members take them. They may also have access to drugs and are influenced by peer pressure.

“They may hardly come back to their normal selves. Don’t join bad gangs because your future is involved. If you get mentally sick, you have ruined your future. We must avert this menace.

“Students should not relate with their colleagues who have potential to take drugs. Parents should watch their children. It is their responsibility. Don’t leave it for teachers. Monitor their moods and their movements to know whether they have started taking drugs.”

Audu-Ohwavborua, who shared educational tabs and smart school bags to the students, advised persons already victims of drugs to contact the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for rehabilitation.