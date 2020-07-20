Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Monday, recused himself from presiding over the N81.5bilion alleged irregular expenditure by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

Tunji-Ojo, at the resumed hearing of the probe, which commenced last Wednesday, said it became imperative for him to recuse himself from the probe, following allegations from the NDDC that he is on a revenge mission with the exercise

The lawmaker explained that he has no personal feud with anyone in the NDDC IMC nor the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Details later…