Urhobo Youth Leaders Council (UYLC), a body of leaders of youth groups in Urhobo land, has asked the Federal High Court in Warri to declare the appointment of the recently appointed sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as illegal.

The group also wants the court to, among others, declare the appointment of Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa as NDDC sole administrator as null and void since it was allegedly not made in conformance with the NDDC Act which provides that the management of the Commission has to be nominated by the president and confirmed by the National Assembly.

The suit No FHC/W12/CS/2/2021, filled on January 5, 2021, has as 1st defendant, the Federal Government; 2nd defendant, the Attorney General of the Federation; 3rd defendant, the NDDC; 4th defendant, Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa; and 5th defendant, the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio.

The President of UYLC, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, said the action was instituted to protect the integrity of the NDDC, as according to him: “We are seeking an order of the court restraining the defendants, their agents, administrators, privies and/or servants as well as the general public from recognising Mr Effiong Okon Akwa as sole administrator of the NDDC.”

He said the group “had to head to court because the appointment of Mr Effiong Akwa is illegal, null and void and a breach of the Act establishing the NDDC.”

Emonefe saidcthe decision of the court to approach the court was borne out of the “genuine desire of all Urhobo youths to demand a substantive board that will facilitate development in the Niger Delta region because we see the appointment as an aberration and deviating from the aims for which the commission was established.”

The group wants the court to determine whether: “Section 2(1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act provides for and/or envisages the position of Sole Administrator if the 3rd Defendant Commission and/or anyone to be called Sole Administrator of the 3rd defendant; whether by combine reading or interpretation of section 2(2) and section 5(3) of the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act of 2000, the 1st defendant can appoint the 4th defendant as sole administrator to be in charge of the defendant Commission; and whether or not the appointment of the 4th defendant by the 1st defendant as the sole administrator of the 3rd defendant without the approval of the Senate, in consultation with the House of Representatives as prescribed in the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act, is not ultra vires.”

UYLC wants the court to declare that the NDDC Act does not provide for the appointment of a sole administrator; and a declaration that the appointment of Mr Effiong Okon Akwa as sole administrator without the approval of the Senate is null and void.

It wants a declaration of the court denying recognition of Mr Effiong Okon Akwa as sole administrator by all agencies of government and the general public.