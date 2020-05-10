Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will not succumb to blackmail in its quest to ensure that the Niger Delta Region Commission (NDDC) is repositioned to actualise its mandate.

The chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who stated this in a statement, on Sunday, said the Green chamber shares the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue the commission.

Tunji-Ojo noted that the House will be unbiased and thorough in the investigation of the alleged N40billion “irregular expenditure ” in the NDDC.

The lawmaker dismissed allegation that he was awarded a contract for the construction of a 17-kilometer road by the commission as a “smear campaign “, and challenged anyone with details of the “contract” to come forward with it immediately.

According to him, “I am the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC in the House of Representatives and I say without equivocation that I do not have any contract whatsoever at the commission.

“I can gladly inform Nigerians that these familiar tactics are only strengthening the lawmakers’ resolve to be detailed in this national assignment for the good of the larger majority.

“A report of 300 contracts belonging to a serving lawmaker was published a few months ago when the institution was only carrying out its constitutional duties.

“The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC later denounced the report on the floor of the National Assembly when it was called upon to provide evidence.

“The IMC said it had no knowledge of such contracts and the commission had no such records.

“As an indigene of one of the Niger Delta states, a region that has been deprived of significant development over the years partly because NDDC which should have been the driver of developments in the region has been given to petty politics.

“I dare say the time has come for us to embrace change for the sake of the people in the region who are subjected to untold hardship partly due to our actions and inactions.

“We are on the same page with Mr President that, the NDDC deserves to be rescued and repositioned; I am on the good side of history to partake in this worthy course, it is a responsibility and this exactly I will do.”