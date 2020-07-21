Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths worldwide, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has said it is consulting other stakeholders on the ongoing probe involving the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The newly elected spokesman of the organisation, Ebilade Ekerefe assured that IYC under the leadership of its president Comrade Peter Timothy Igbifa would not fold their arms and watch the on-going drama over NDDC and other interventionist agencies established to have positive impact on the people of Niger Delta region.

He stated that, in few days from now, the IYC will consult with critical stakeholders from the region and take a firm and decisive position on the drama that is currently going on in the NDDC and the Presidential Amnesty office.

Ekerefe assured the people of Ijaw nation that moving forward, their leadership will not tolerate fifth columnists who are conniving with external forces to short-change the collective Ijaw interest.

The spokesman while calling on the International Oil Companies operating within the region to be ready for robust engagements as it will not be business as usual appealed to everyone in the region to cooperate with the new leadership and assured them of the readiness to mobilize Ijaw youths for the task ahead.

On the peaceful election which produced new executives, Ekerefe commended ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo for hosting the IYC convention in his community at Oporoza in Gbaramatu kingdom.

He thanked the electoral committee under Mr Bekewei Ajuwa for conducting a free, fair and transparent election and former presidents Eric Omare and Oweilaemi Pereotubo for sacrificing their time and resources in seeing through the process that birthed the new united leadership.

Other members of the newly executive are Saviour Olali, deputy president, Frank Pukon, Secretary-General, Sunny Ebiye, Financial Secretary, Timilaemi Ebifiobo, Treasurer and Tina Tobusi, woman Leader.

Also elected are Amafina Otto, Asst. Secretary General, Obiri Ebilade, legal adviser, Israel Fubara, Director of mobilization and Ofiyou O.Dennis as Asst director of mobilization.