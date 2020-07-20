TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, said she approached the court for protection under the law.

Nunieh’s lawyer, Sylvester Adaka, said recent developments in NDDC have become imperative for the former acting Managing Director of the commission to go to court to seek protection and enforcement of her fundamental human rights.

Adaka said: “What we are saying is she has gone to court for her protection because she fears for her life; she fears for her safety.

“If the police, who is supposed to be your friend invade your house suddenly without notice, you should be wary of that friend. And that is exactly what Dr. Joi Nunieh is doing.

“She is wary of the friend (police), who have chosen a method of invasion as if they are chasing a common criminal, who has been on the run and who they discovered where she is, which is not the case.

“So, that is the simple reason she approached the court because she feels ‘if she cannot trust these persons, I think I have to approach the court’. And that is exactly what she has done”, he explained.

Nunieh’s lawyer also frowned at the manner the security operatives invaded the residence of the ex-MD, NDDC, in Port Harcourt.

Her counsel noted that police did not write Nunieh before approaching her house, stating that she is not on the run.

“Dr. Joi Nunieh is not a fugitive. She is not on the run. So, there is no way they should have invaded her house at such early hour of the morning.

“Even if police wanted to see her, phone call would have done, or a properly written invitation which they did not do. It is simple. We need to move forward from this group tactics of invading people’s houses suddenly at odd hours”, he expressed.