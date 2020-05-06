Fred Itua, Abuja

A leading Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), Centre for Responsive Leadership and Transparency, has thrown its weight behind the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Ebikebina Dressmann, the civil society group said the NDDC since inception has failed to deliver on its mandate.

Mr Dressmann said with the new IMC, the NDDC will clean up the records of the NDDC by conducting a thorough forensic audit in line with the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari before a substantive management board is inaugurated to build on its successes.

He said the ceding of the supervision of NDDC to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs headed by Senator Akpabio will see a relocation of what happened in Akwa State when he held sway as governor.

“For once, President Muhammadu Buhari got it right by ceding the supervision of NDDC to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, headed by Akpabio. This is a new dawn for the people of the Niger Delta,” he said.

“We are optimistic that the Interim Management Committee will clean up the Commission and reposition it to deliver on its core mandate. The extension of the tenure of the Committee is also good.

“For years, NDDC got billions of naira and couldn’t account for anything. Contracts were awarded and nothing was executed. It was a big shame for us as a people from that region.

“Our happiness is that Akpabio ha now taken over the supervision of the Commission. We know that he doesn’t tolerate mediocrity and he will replicate what he did in Akwa Ibom State as Governor.

“Those calling for the sack of the Management Committee want business of fraud and stealing to continue in the Commission. We will totally reject that and we say no any plan by any selfish son or daughter of the Niger Delta to steal our commonwealth.”