Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Director- General of National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan, has advocated buy-in by willing stakeholders to extend NDE development programmes to rural communities.

Dr Ladan, who made the call while delivering his keynote address at the orientation ceremony of the 2019 Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) held in Calabar at the weekend, said NDE has over the years contributed tremendously to the employment promotion through training and development of the youths in demand driven skills in the field of agriculture.

He said: “NDE is open to collaboration with major stakeholders for the onerous task of job creation. I, therefore, call for a buy-in partners in order to extend our programmes to rural communities across the country. “The training is aimed at transforming them from being ordinary farmers to agriculturists with modern technological productivity and then to become employers of labour in agricultural sector,” he state.