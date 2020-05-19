Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) is to produce no fewer than 20,000 safety face masks for onward distribution to Sokoto residents as part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

NDE Director General, Dr. Nasir Ladan Argungu disclosed this yesterday at the venue of the production of safety masks by 50 trainees of Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) currently in training in Sokoto.

Argungu who was represented by Sokoto State Coordinator of NDE, Mrs. Eunice Danmallam, said both the production and distribution was in collaboration with Future Assured Initiatives, Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari’s pet project.

He also explained that both the trainers and trainees that are involved in the production of the face masks will be given incentives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

“Over 20,000 safety face masks will be produced and distributed free to the people of the people of Sokoto State. The trainees and trainers of NDE are fully involved in the production and incentives will be given to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown in the state.