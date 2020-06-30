Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed N10,000 soft loans to 210 unemployed youths in Kebbi State.

The loan, which is under the Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme (MEES) Programme of the Directorate, was disbursed in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth leader.

While speaking at the disbursement ceremony on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State NDE Coordinator Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika said the programme, which was in collaboration with the APC North-West Youth Leader, cut across all the 21Local government areas of the state.

According to him, ‘each beneficiary was given N10,000.00 to start or improve their businesses.

‘The Youth Leader facilitated the selection of 10 beneficiaries per Local Government across the 21 Local Government Areas of the State. The 210 beneficiaries were given N10,000.00 each,’ he said.

In his remarks, the APC Youth Leader North-West Zone, Alhaji Sadiq Fakai, commended the NDE Director-General, Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu, for the support and magnanimity.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the loan to better their lives especially at a period of the COVID-19 lockdown which has affected many businesses.

A Cross-section of beneficiaries, speaking with newsmen, thanked the Director-General NDE and APC Youth Leader for assisting them with the loans to revive their businesses.