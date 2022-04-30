From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed N4.6 million to 228 small business owners in Kebbi State to enable them expand their enterprises.

Director General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo while disbursing the loans to the beneficiaries, explained that they were drawn from across the three Senatorial districts of the state.

Fikpo,who was represented by the Kebbi State coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Abdullahi D Machika, said each beneficiary was given N20,000, saying it should be spent to improve their businesses. He said the Micro Enterprises Enhancement Loan Scheme was under the Small Scale Enterprises Department of the Directorate.”

The NDE DG urged the beneficiaries to make use of the loans judiciously so that they also could expand their wares, make more profit and employ more staff to further reduced the unemployment rate in the country.