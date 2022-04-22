From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed N4.6 million to 228 Small Business owners in Kebbi state to enable them to expand their enterprises.

Director General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo while disbursing the loans to the beneficiaries, explained that,they were drawn across the three Senatorial districts of Kebbi state.

Fikpo,who was represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator of Agency, Alhaji Abdullahi D Machika, disclosed that each beneficiaries are given N20,000 each which are to be used to improve their businesses.

According to him, ” NDE Kebbi State is disbursing N20,000 each to 228 small business owners to enable them improve, or expand their businesses. This Micro Enterprises Enhancement Loan Scheme is a Scheme under the Small Scale Enterprises Department of the Directorate. And the beneficiaries were drawn from the 3 Senatorial Districts of the State”.

The NDE DG urged the beneficiaries to make use of the loans judiciously so that,they also could expand their wares,capital thereby, employing more staff to further reduced rate of unemployment in the country.