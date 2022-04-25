The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed N4.6 million to 228 small business owners in Kebbi State to enable them expand their enterprises.

Director General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, while disbursing the loans to the beneficiaries, explained they were drawn across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Fikpo, who was represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator of agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Machika, disclosed that each beneficiary was to be given N20,000 to be used to improve their businesses.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him, “ NDE Kebbi State is disbursing N20,000 each to 228 small business owners to enable them improve or expand their businesses. This Micro Enterprises Enhancement Loan Scheme is a scheme under the Small Scale Enterprises Department of the Directorate. Beneficiaries were drawn from the 3 Senatorial Districts of the state”.

The NDE DG urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the loans so that they also could expand their wares andcapital thereby employing more staff to further reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.