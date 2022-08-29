The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) empowered at least 4,810 unemployed youths and women in Kaduna State between January and August.

Acting state coordinator, Mrs Victoria Williams-Dada, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday that the empowerment was part of NDE’s mandate to address unemployment.

She said that beneficiaries received resettlement or start-up packages to start their businesses after the training.

“Four hundred and sixty persons were trained in various vocational skills under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme for three months.

“Two hundred and thirty persons were trained under the Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme, while 50 persons were trained in quick-fix, demand-driven skills like electrical installations and fashion designing, among others,’’ she said.

Williams-Dada also told NAN that the NDE empowered 228 youths and women with N20,000 loan each to boost their businesses under its Micro Enterprise Enhancements Scheme.

She added that 50 persons benefited from the Enterprise Finance and Counselling Clinic, while 10 retirees benefitted from the Mature Peoples Programme where they were given loans to start businesses.

She said 230 women were trained in makeups, tying of “gele’’ (headgear), event decoration, and bead-making among others, adding that 84 of the beneficiaries received N25,000 each as loan.

She said also that 50 other women were trained in spices production, while 2,932 NYSC members were trained under the Entrepreneurship Development Programme on business ideas and ways to access capital.

Williams-Dada said that 30 youths were trained under the Entrepreneurship Development Scheme, while 50 others were trained under the Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme.

“Nine youths were trained and resettled under the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme, while 25 unemployed graduates were trained under the Solar Energy Training Scheme.

“Seventy-seven unemployed youths were carried over from the last quarter of 2021 Special Public Works Programme to continue an extension of three months training and they received N120,000 each,’’ she said.

The acting state coordinator explained that 100 beneficiaries were trained under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme, while 50 benefited from the Agriculture Extension Scheme.

She said that 50 beneficiaries were trained in small-scale goat production to learn advanced ways of breeding goat for meat.

“We have started registering people for other programmes; we hope and pray that we empower more youths and women before the year ends,’’ “, Williams-Dada told NAN. (NAN)