From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Saturday, in Benin commenced training for unemployed 36 youths in Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) under the Special Public Works Department.

Speaking at the training orientation, the Acting Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said the event was special as it marks another stride of the NDE in the actualization of her mandate of job creation and poverty reduction.

Fikpo, represented by Mrs Ayo Edegbai, the state coordinator said the Beatification Scheme is designed to equip unemployed youths with demand skills sought for, in the construction industry.

Fikpo said in Edo state, participants would be trained in Interlocking Tiles and POP which is Plaster of Paris casting and installation.

” These youths who are being trained today entered into this training with a certain lack of direction.

“They could have easily fallen prey to any of the deviant behaviours that are common to unemployed youths.

” it is however heartwarming that today, we are witnessing the flag off/Orientation to the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) project in the state.” he said.

He pointed out that the participants being trained today, constitute a small proportion of the number of unemployed in the society.

He appealed to state and Local government, corporate organization, philanthropists, the trainees and well meaning individuals to assist the trained youths to take up similar environments so they could set up micro and small scale enterprises rather than going back to the unemployment market.

Two of the trainees who spoke on behalf of others; Osaretin Ogbede and Osunde Victor, appreciated the Federal Government and NDE for the opportunity, adding that it would make them self-reliant.

