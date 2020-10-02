Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has kick-started the training of 900 unemployed youths in various skills acquisition in Edo to end poverty and unemployment within the state.

The Director-General of the organisation, Dr. Nasiru Argungu, represented by the State Coordinator, Mrs Ayo Edegbai, launched the training in Benin yesterday.

Argungu said that the training in different vocational skills would be intensive and practically oriented, designed to last for three months.

Besides, ‎he said the training is meant to equip the beneficiaries with up-to-date marketable skill such as fashion design, beauty therapy, aluminum fabrication, shoes making, ICT , solar energy, hair dressing and a host of others.

“This orientation for the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) is holding in all States of the federation and a total of 38, 700 unemployed persons will undergo training in skills set of their choice for a period of three months.

“In Edo State a total of 900 trainees are being trained in vocational skills in the 18 Local Government Councils at the rate of 50 per local Government”, he added.

He recalled that NDE had held series of similar programmes in the state to fight the enormous danger of unemployed and abject poverty.

‎Argungu, therefore, encouraged the trainees to make good use of the opportunity to acquire the skills in order to actualize their dreams, adding that every skill is vital to humanity and economic development of a nation.

