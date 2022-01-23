From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 unemployed persons that will provide agricultural extension services to farmers under its agricultural programme in Kebbi state.

Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, disclosed this during the flag-off and orientation ceremony of the training in Birnin Kebbi.

Fikpo, who was represented by the State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, explained that the 50 unemployed persons would be given training in order to provide agricultural advisory services to the farmers.

“This will play a crucial role in boosting agricultural productivity, increasing food security, improving rural livelihood, and promoting agriculture as an engine of economic growth, he said.

The DG enjoined the participants to pay attention to the knowledgeable resource persons engaged to train them.