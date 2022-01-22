From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 unemployed Persons that will provide Agricultural Extension services to Farmers under it’s Agricultural Programme in Kebbi state.

Director- General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, disclosed this during the Flag-off and Orientation Ceremony of the training in Birnin Kebab.

Fikpo was represented by the State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, explained that the 50 unemployed Persons will be given Training in order to provide Agricultural advisory services to the farmers.

He said: “This will play a crucial role in boosting agricultural productivity, increase food security, improve rural livelihood and promote agriculture as an engine of economic growth.

” Agricultural extension personnel are very important to the success of agribusinesses and they help in extending the use of scientific and technology- services to the farmers in order to guarantee disease – free processing. Agricultural extension services are one of the activities in the agricultural value-chain with high potential for youth employment in the rural sector.

” Agricultural extension personnel are very few in the rural communities but their importance in boosting agricultural productivity is enormous hence the need to train unemployed youths as Agricultural Extension Personnel”.

The DG, enjoined the participants to pay attention to the knowledgeable Resource Persons engaged by the Directorate from reputable organizations to train them stressed that the training would last one week.

One of the participants Khadija Bawa thanked the DG and the NDE Management for giving them the opportunity to participate on the programme.

