Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kebbi State Office, has commenced the training of 100 unemployed youths on modern agriculture and marketing systems under Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme(SADTS).

The scheme, comprises of males and females including theoretical and practical sections, are expected to last for three months.

While speaking at the orientation ceremony for the participants on Sunday ,the Director General of NDE, Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu, explained that the exercise was part of the Agency’s mandate to reduce poverty and unemployment.

Argungu, who wad represented by Kebbi State Coordinator of NDE, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, said, “the exercise is part of the Directorate’s efforts of actualising it’s mandate of reducing unemployment, poverty and boosting local food production.

“The training has two component parts, theoretical and practical and is expected to last three months. The aspects of agriculture to be covered in the training include, Crop and livestock production”

The Director General admonished the participants to take the training seriously in order to be self – reliant.

Some of the participants who spoke at the orientation ceremony, thanked the NDE for articulating this laudable programme and promised to put in their best to ensure that they acquire the required skill necessary for modern Agricultural practices.