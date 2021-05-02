From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kebbi State, has commenced the training of 100 unemployed youths in modern agricultural production and marketing.

Acting Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who was represented by the State Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, said in an address read on his behalf that the training was to complement the efforts of Federal Government in diversifying the nation’s economy.

“It is important to state that the agricultural sector is the largest employer of labour. To this end, the scheme will help generate employment, reduce poverty and create wealth,” he said.

He urged the participants to take the training seriously in order to better their standard of living.