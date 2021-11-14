From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 540 Participants of Extended Special Public Works Programme (ESPW) on Advanced Business Development in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Director General of the ND, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, disclosed this during the flag- off Ceremony of the training in Birnin Kebbi.

Fikpo who was represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, explained that, 540 participants of Extended Special Public Works Programme (ESPW) were drawn from the three Senatorial Districts in the State.

He said that, they will be given two days Advanced Business Training (ABT) to enable them start and run their businesses effectively.

According to him, “this training programme was designed as an exit strategy, after the expiration of the Extended Special Public Works Programme ( ESPW) which lasted three months.

” 180 Participants of the Programme were drawn from each of the three Senatorial Districts in the State comprises Kebbi Central,South and Kebbi North Senatorial districts respectively”.

Earlier , some of the participants had undergone Basic Business Training (BBT) and will now be trained on Advanced Business Development.

The DG of NDE urged the participants to pay attention to the experienced Resource Persons invited for the programme in order to maximally benefit from the training.

