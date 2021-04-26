From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 1,548 trainees of Advanced Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (ANOAS) nationwide.

Acting Director General of the NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, disclosed this during the orientation for the trainees of the scheme in Birnin Kebbi. Fikpo, who was represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator, Abdullahi Danjuma Machika, said two trainees were drawn from each of the 21 local government areas of the state.

He said the trainees were initially trained under Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme ( BNOAS), which qualified them for the ANOAS training.

“The ANOAS training is designed for artisans who graduated from BNOAS. It is aimed at upgrading their skills in order to be more proficient.”

Representative of the Director, Vocational Skills Development Department of NDE, Mammam Abubakar, advised the trainees to take the training seriously as many unemployed persons are looking for such opportunity but could not get. He appealed to them to obey the rules and regulations of their trainers and should always be punctual at their various training centres.