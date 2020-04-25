Joe Effiong, Uyo

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced payment of stipends and allowances to all the trainees and trainers under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS) in Akwa Ibom State.

The directive for the 700 trainees and trainers in the scheme in the state to be paid , was said to have been given by the Director-General of the directorate, Dr Nasiru Ladan, in order to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The NDE state co-ordinator, Mr Promise Ekah who disclosed this to Daily Sun on Wednesday, explained that the beneficiaries were unemployed youths and women recruited across the 31 local government areas of the state.

Ekah said the trainees were posted to the three NDE skills training centres as well as NDE accredited master trainers located in various parts of the state for a three-month training on different skills of their choice.

“It is worth mentioning that the gesture by the NDE Director General, Dr Nasiru Ladan deserves commendation coming at a time in which there is a total lockdown in the FCT as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an indication that the DG is working tenaciously to ensure that the mandate of the directorate is actualised,” Ekah said.

He explained that the payment would greatly lessen the hardship and untold misery faced by the beneficiaries during the current economic lockdown period.

Each of the beneficiaries, according to him, will collect N6,000 only for the period of training; adding that; “The DG has advised that once the lockdown is lifted, the trainees should report to their training outlets and complete their training programme.”