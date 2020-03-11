Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Government through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed soft loan of N15 million to 1,500 unemployed women and youths in Argungu town, Kebbi state to start their small businesses.

Beneficiaries got N10,000 each under the platform of Micro loans disbursement and are expected to returns the loans after two months.

Minister of State ,Labour and Employment,Mr. Festus Keyamo while speaking at the ceremony held at the Emir of Argungu palace, explained that the gestation for the loans is after two months and the money would be recycling again for the new beneficiaries with Argungu town.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director General of NDE, Dr. Nasir Ladan Argungu said apart from the loans, 52 new brand machines, welding machines, cosmetic machines,sewing machines are available at the vocational centre in Argungu with 36 seaters bus that would be conveying the trainees to the centre.