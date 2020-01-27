Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has disbursed N2.1 million to 210 women in Kebbi State.

NDE Director-General, Dr. Nasiru Ladan, stated this during the disbursement for beneficiaries, yesterday, in Birnin Kebbi.

Ladan, who was represented by Abdullahi Machika, the NDE Coordinator in the state, said the scheme was designed to empower women and the less privileged to enable them to expand their businesses.

“The scheme is targeted to meet the needs of the poor, it is important to note that the beneficiaries are drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state. We are empowering 210 women with N10, 000 each which means a total sum N 2.1 million is injected into the economy of the state. It will help the businesses of the beneficiaries and make them become self-reliant,” Ladan said.

The NDE boss urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the money and to engage in productive activities.

He also called on the state, local government councils, politicians and other stakeholders to collaborate with the agency to reduce unemployment. One of the beneficiaries, Ms. Aisha Abubakar, lauded the NDE gesture and promised to make good use of the money.