About 980 unemployed youths are to be recruited from the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State for training by the Federal Government through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on the platform of the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) and School-On-wheels Scheme.

Akwa Ibom State Co-coordinator of NDE, Mr. Promise Ekah, who disclosed this to Sunday Sun in Uyo yesterday, said the programme would be divided into two with the B-NOAS recruiting for training a total of 930 unemployed youths, while the School-On-wheels Scheme would also train a total of 50 persons in the state.

Ekah said the training was part of Federal Government’s efforts to address the challenge of unemployment. He explained that B-NOAS recruitment of the 930 unemployed persons in the state would be on local government basis with each of the 31 LGAs taking 30 slots.

His words: “The training duration which is three months will be on five 5 trendy skills. The B-NOAS which is under the Vocational Skills Development (VSD) Programme will involve the use of informal sector operators, while those with skills centres will be trained at the designated NDE centres on only two skills sets.

“The Directorate will also train 50 unemployed persons in School-On-Wheels Schemes which is also under the Vocational Skills Development Programme. The Scheme is a grassroots job creation scheme designed to extend skills acquisition training activities to unemployed persons in the rural areas where training outlet are deficit or nonexistent,”