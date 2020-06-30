Joe Effiong, Uyo,

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), the apex interventionist agency charged with the responsibility of designing strategies for mass employment opportunities in the country, is poised to recruit school drop-outs and other unemployed persons in its skill acquisition programme in Akwa Ibom State.

The recruiting and training of the unemployed persons is scheduled under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS).

The Akwa Ibom State co-ordinator of the NDE , Mr Promise Ekah told Daily Sun that the training which approval was given by the NDE Director-General, Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu is to meet up with the increasing challenges of unemployment and cushion the effect of novel COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Ekah said at the end of the training, graduated trainees will be fully proficient to compete favourably in the business world.

According to him, with management’s approval, NDE, Akwa Ibom State will recruit 50 trainees in each of the 31 local government areas in the state thus engaging a total number of 1,550 persons.

“The recruitment of the trainees actually commenced on 15th June, 2020 while the actual training will start on Wednesday, 1st July, 2020 at different skills centers and designated informal sector outlets.

“The target groups include; unskilled youths and women who may be graduates of primary or secondary schools, and , school drop-outs and other unemployed persons who wish to be trained in marketable skills.

Ekah, five (5) skills sets, namely; catering, photo/videography, computer, generator, repairs and hair dressing, were selected based on the trendy need of the people in their various LGAs.

“It is worth mentioning that, LGAs such as Nsit Ubium, Essien Udim and Udung Uko in which the Directorate’s Skills Training Centers are located, will have their applicants trained at the centers on either catering or photo/videography. Hence, they are to be registered, documented and place there,: he explained.

While congratulating the selected trainees and advise them to make good use of the training opportunities, the state co-ordinator advised them to adhere to instructions on the use of control instruments which would be provided to them.

He said at the training outlet, they should observe COVID-19 guidelines such as maintaining physical and social distancing, wearing of face mask, washing of hands and use of sanitizers.