From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Employment Department (NDE) said it has finalized plans to create 5,332 new jobs across the country through its various programs and initiatives.

The recruitment process, which started in July 2022, is expected to end in August 2022.

Documents obtained from the office of the Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, shows that approval has been given to implement job creation schemes namely Enviropreneurship Development Scheme, (EDS), Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP), Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES), and Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS) in all states of the federation.

Commenting, NDE’s Deputy Director, Information & Public Relations, Edmund Onwuliri, explained that; “The latest initiative is part of the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to create job opportunities for the youths and women groups and reduce poverty in the country through the NDE.

“The job creation schemes which are all domiciled in the Special Public Works(SPW) Programme of the NDE are all expected to take thousands of jobless youths out of the street.

“Other core job creation programmes of the Directorate currently running in the 36 states and the FCT Abuja include the Small Scale Enterprises (SSE), Vocational Skills Development (VSD) and the Rural Employment Programme (REP).

Speaking further, Onwuliri said; “According to the schedule signed by the Director of Special Public Works (SPW) Programme, Mrs. Olaomi Roseline Silvia, a total of Four Hundred and Fifty (450) participants from 9 states (50 per state) consisting of Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Taraba, Zamfara States and the FCT Abuja, will benefit under the Enviropreneurship Development Scheme (EDS) Phase 3.

“Nine Hundred (900) people from 18 states (50 per state) namely; Abia, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Rivers and Taraba States will benefit under the Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP) phase 1.

“Eight Hundred (800) recruited participants (50 per state) from the 16 states of Abia, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross-River, Ekiti, Gombe, Katsina, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau and Zamfara will benefit under the Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES) Phase 3.

“One Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty (1,850) participants (50) per state nationwide will be recruited nationwide under the Graduate attachment Programme (GAP) Phase 2.

“One Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty Two (1332) people will be recruited nationwide (36 per state) under the Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS).”

He also noted that; “The Graduate Coaching Scheme which was designed to assist candidates of WAEC/NECO/SSCE to rewrite and pass their examinations, using recruited university graduates with qualification in education for special coaching, is mandated to be executed in the three Senatorial Districts of each state.

“Enviropreneurship Development Scheme (EDS) refers to waste to wealth concept whereby waste and discarded materials are transformed to product potentials forsustainable development and sanity of the environment. Under the Graduate Attachment Programme, Participants who are unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions are attached to corporate organizations on pupilage for considerable length of time to develop specific skills relevant to their field particularly gaining requisite practical experiences and up-skilling core competences on-the-job.

“The major aim is to retain the interns in the organization where they serve since they have developed employability skills. Artisan in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme of the NDE is essentially designed to make youths in the construction industry more relevant both in skills development and profitability.”