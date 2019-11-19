Judex Okoro, Calabar

Some trainees of the 2018 Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) in Cross River State have pledged to contribute their quota towards the reduction of poverty and unemployment among youths in Cross River state.

The trainees made this known at the Conference Hall of the Federal Secretariat Calabar during a one day EBTS resettlement programme organised by the National Directorate for Employment, NDE, for successful graduates of the scheme.

The programme also featured the handover of hard and soft landscaping equipment to the successful beneficiaries as well as soft loans for them to commence their newly-learnt trade.

Speaking on their experiences on the training as well as the expectations, some of the trainees commended the NDE for the opportunity afforded them to learn landscaping skills and pledged to also train more youths like them so that they can collectively address the scourge of unemployment in the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Asido Ekpenyong, commended the agency for the prompt release of the cash and landscaping components, pledging to hit the ground running in the quest to contribute to the development of the country and also reduce the scourge of unemployment.

“I just received materials on landscaping which I studied and with this I should be able to put the knowledge and materials to effective use and also the other people who will come under me to work.

“The training lasted six months and I want to thank the NDE because I did not see this coming very soon but with God, this has been a reality and I want to appeal to them to keep on doing this so that many others out there who are looking for this opportunity can also key into it”, he said.

Omifri Komba on his part said: “I just received the equipment for landscaping as well as the cash component for the NDE EBTS training. We were attached to some experts and trained. Right now I am sure that I am able to do landscaping perfectly on my own and I hope to also train as many people as possible who want to go into this line of business so that we can all collectively end the scourge of unemployment and poverty in the country”, he said.

Another beneficiary, Ifere Ekong, a female artisan, said: “I have received hand towels, water pump and many others alongside a cash component to enable me to start up a business and I hope to breakthrough and also train others in the process, thereby helping to reduce employment problem as well as add value to the society.”

Earlier, the Director General of the NDE, Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu, said the trainees in Cross River are part of the 416 selected youths out of 1850 trained under the 2018 EBTS of the directorate, so they can unlock their potentials as leaders.

Argungu, who was represented by the Director Special Public Works of the Directorate, Cyril Offiong, said the training will boost job creation and spur the youths to contribute their quota to national development.

He said the beneficiaries have been equipped with in-demand skills in the construction industry, environmental renewal, sanitation, protection/beautification, ornamentation, finishing of structures, grassing and ornamental tree planting and habitat conservation.

He said the training would go a long way to enhancing and building a competent workforce of artisans as entrenched in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his presentation, the State Coordinator of the NDE, Gabriel Udam, said the exercise marks yet another milestone in the continuous effort of the Federal Government through the NDE to curb the unemployment scourge in the Nigerian society.