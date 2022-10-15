The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun the training of 100 persons in Ebonyi on Quick Fix Driven skills and Technocultural Craft.

The Director General of the Agency, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, speaking at the Orientation ceremony on Saturday, that trainees were selected from the 13 local government areas of the state.

Fikpo, represented by the State Coordinator, Mr Don Anaba, said that the training will create decent jobs for unemployed citizens of the country.

He added that unemployed youths and women would be trained in the two trendy skills, including, quick fix and technocultural craft being implemented within the rural areas of the state using localised trade skills.

He noted that the 100 trainees were made up of 50 trainees on quick fix skills and 50 on technocultural craft for the training.

According to him, the knowledge acquired would turn the unemployed to employers of persons within a short period of one and three months.

“The skills in focus practiced by particular locality include blacksmithing, bead stringing, pottery, tie and dye, wood caving, interior decoration, cosmetology among others,” he said.

He recalled that the NDE had recruited and trained over 2,000 unemployed youths and women in modern vocational skills and over 1,000 persons are being trained in entrepreneurship skills with scores in graduate attachment and environmental beautification schemes.

He also disclosed that over 800 of these graduate trainees had been resettled with soft loans and starter packs in agriculture, vocational skills and business enterprises.

“More women and youths in NDE job creation programme will exit joblessness.

“I assure you that the multiplier effect of this activity will create over 1,000 jobs within the next one year,” Fikpo assured.

He, however enjoined the beneficiaries of the laudable schemes to make best use of the opportunity to exist joblessness, become self reliance and help governments to realise plan of providing decent jobs.

He further encouraged other youths to avail themselves by participating in NDE several job creation programmes.

He called for a buy-in by willing partners in order to extend it programmes to nook and crannies of the state.

The Director General assured that the NDE would soon re-introduce trainers capacity up-grading scheme to enable trainees up grade their abilities and workshop capacity with assistance of the directorate.

He appreciated the commitments of numerous trainers so far, who partnered in various schemes to ensure success of programmes.

He commended the state government, led by Gov. David Umahi, for providing an enabling environment to strive and pleaded for continuous supports, partnership for success and well-being of citizens in the state.

The State Coordinator, Anaba, while addressing the participants during the event, stressed the need for trainees to take advantage of techno-cultural crafts and quick fix skills training serious for self reliance and national development.

Anaba maintained that the skills were key, especially at this era.

“As the training commences, be obedient, listen attentively to the instructors to bring out expected change needed.

“Look inward to find out what you can do. Technocultural skills should not be over looked because it will make you relevant in the society,” Anaba advised.

Meanwhile, the Director, Vocational Skills Development Department, Abuja, Mr Isa Abdul, said the programmes are life changing opportunities that need to be taken seriously by the participants.

Abdul who was represented by Mr Igwesi Onyekwelu, an NDE officer, added that it was an era of talent show, as well as key to development and growth of any society.

He urged the trainees to complete the training, to enable them gain complete package.

“I appreciate you all and count yourselves lucky trainees. Sacrifice everything for now and Ignore the pressure of getting quick money syndrome because what you can do with your hands is the trendy thing, now,”Abdul said.

Mr Obioha Ananaba, Head of Department, NDE in Ebonyi, while commending the selected trainees for the programme, stated that the directorate wanted to revive some techno-cultural craft which could guarantee participants a good living.

“The training is free and worth it. Take it seriously to enable you succeed and become employers of labour,” Ananaba advised.

The Head of Department, Small Scales Enterprise, Dr Ekea Awa, commended the director general for rolling out programmes for the state.

“Ebonyi has being privileged and beneficiary of NDE programmes, like the Oliver Twist, we plead for more for development and growth of the state,” Awa said.

Mr Collinus Ogbu, a Participant, commended the federal government and the NDE for giving them the privilege to partake in the training.

“We want to thank you all for giving us the opportunity to participate from these trendy skills and we promise not to disappoint you,” Ogbu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was declared open by the Director General. (NAN)