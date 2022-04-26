From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

No fewer than 100 unemployed youths and women in Enugu State are presently being trained by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Enugu State office, under the Small Scale Enterprises (SSE) Department’s ‘Start Your Own Business (SYOB)’ scheme.

The one-week training programme which commenced on Tuesday is meant to impart on the participants (unemployed youths and women) the skill that would make the prosperous entrepreneurs.

The Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, in his address to the participants said they could be prosperous entrepreneurs through training on vocational, business, agricultural and public works.

Fikpo who was represented by the Enugu State Coordinator, Mr. Donatus, informed the trainees that they were selected among the teeming unemployed persons that wanted to benefit from the entrepreneurship training hence the need for them to avail themselves and make use of the window provided to access the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Azubuike (NIRSAL) funds available for business start-ups.

He advised the participants to pay much attention on the rudiments of starting a business especially “in carrying out market surveys to know your competitors and write a bankable feasibility studies report.”

The DG while declaring the one-week training open charged the participants to take their training serious, pointing out that even if they failed to get loan, they could at least start up their own businesses with the knowledge acquired from the training.

On his part, the State Coordinator, Azubuike, promised the participants that NDE would do everything humanly possible to ensure that they would do good feasibility studies report that would enable them to access the NIRSAL loan.